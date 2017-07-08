Blac Chyna's Alleged Side Man's Pregnant Girlfriend Surfaces - The Herald Nigeria

The deadly love triangle between American model and mother of two, Blac Chyna, her ex-fiancee and baby daddy, Rob Kardashian and the alleged side boyfriend, Ferrari Tru has just gotten messier.

The messy relationship which was revealed on social media by Rob Kardashian who accused Blac Chyna of cheating on him and not being a responsible mother to their daughter, Dream, became messier when the girlfriend of Blac Chyna’s alleged lover, Ferrari Tru surfaced online.

Recall that Ferrari Tru, following the social media outburst by Rob Kardashian followed up with a reply which involved him posting photos of himself with Chyna in bed clad in necklaces bought by Rob Kardashian.

However, his girlfriend seems to have gotten wind of the drama and since expanded the deadly triangle by revealing she is four months pregnant with Ferrari Tru’s baby.

She took to his Instagram page to write:

“Bitch, you f**king with Chyna when I’m four months pregnant with your child?”

She further went on to reveal that he has not been taking her calls as she slammed him, demanding that he answers her calls.

