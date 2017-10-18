Black Chyna sues the Kardashians for allegedly pulling the plug on her show

Reality TV star, Blac Chyna is suing the entire Kardashian family for allegedly pulling a plug on her reality show. ‘Rob and Chyna’, claiming that the cancellation has cost her a lot of money.

Black Chyna, who has a daughter, Dream, with Rob Kardashian, claims that the Kardashian family got in the way of her and Rob’s reality show by using their influence on the E! network which led to the network cancelling the show therefore costing her a possible fortune in revenue.

She claims that all parties involved agreed to shoot a second season after the first season ended with the couple splitting.

However the network responded saying that poor ratings as well as her split from Rob was what led to the cancellation of the show. Sources from E! network even reportedly gave documents to support their claims that Chyna was the reason the show didn’t get renewed. The former stripper reportedly refused being in the same room with Rob, making shooting impossible.

The Kardashian family responded by calling Chyna a liar saying that they have receipts to refute her claims.

Black Chyna, who also has a son with Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex, in her lawsuit also claims that she was abused in a domestic violence incident back in April during her brief relationship with Dream’s father, Rob. She alleged that Rob tore her bedroom door off its hinges, grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground. She says she is suing for battery.

