In a bitter twist of irony, bleaching cream manufacturer and skin lightening expert, Dencia has said that black men who prefer white women have ugly mothers and sisters.

The controversial bleaching cream magnate, said this in response to a friend of hers who was upset about a love interest who said he could not date black women because they are ugly, and insisted white women are prettier.

Dencia who is known for helping black women become white through bleaching and wearing long weaves instead of her African nappy hair, condemned the man.

She said, “I told her it shouldn’t bother you because its his choice. One thing I’ll say is all these black men who say that have something in common (ugly mothers & sisters) so you can’t blame them.”

