Blackface In Trouble After Condemning The 2face's Nationwide Protest - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian singer, Blackface has incurred the wrath of Nigerians on social media after branding the planned nationwide protest spearheaded by his former music mate, 2face, ‘useless’.

The singer took to his social media page to react to the planned nationwide protest themed ‘Enough Is Enough’ which was earlier scheduled for February 5th but has since been rescheduled to the 6th of February.

In reaction, Blackface urged Nigerians to disregard the planned protest calling it useless and baseless. He added that Nigerians should be careful of being used by politicians.

In reaction to his stand concerning the protest, Nigerians on social media expressed their varying opinions.

See comments below:

The planned protest has seen support from several top personalities in the entertainment industry and in the government as Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti earlier in the day tweeted his support for the planned march.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment