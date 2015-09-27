Blocked Fallopian Tube is the Major Cause of Infertility – Doctor - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A gynecologist, Dr Kola Kayode has said that blocked fallopian tube is the major cause of infertility in Nigerian women.

In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, he explained that blocked fallopian tubes occur when there was an obstruction that prevents egg from travelling down the tube.

He said “Pelvic inflammatory disease is one of the major causes of blocked fallopian tubes.

“Sexually transmitted diseases, abdominal surgery and endometriosis cause fallopian tubes blockage.

“Uterine infection caused by abortion or miscarriage and ruptured appendix could be contributory factors to blocked fallopian tubes.

“Blocked tube (s) from birth, clipping to prevent pregnancy and accidental damage after surgery was causative factors of blocked fallopian tubes.

“Ectopic pregnancy and surgery involving the fallopian tubes could also cause blocked fallopian tubes.”

He emphasised the importance of treating sexually transmitted diseases to avoid blocked fallopian tubes.

He urged doctors to monitor pregnancy that occurs with the condition because the risk of f ectopic pregnancy was higher after tubal blockage surgery.

