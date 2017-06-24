Blogs, Internet, Fanning Embers of Division, Hate in Nigeria - Acting President Yemi Osinbajo - The Herald Nigeria

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that hate speeches, secession threats and other forms of violence are being fanned on the internet.

Yemi Osinbajo who spoke during the graduation ceremony of the senior course 39 of the Armed Forces, Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna, noted that the internet is now the battle ground for war.

He described it as one of the greatest threats facing the world and thus, a shift in tactics is required to alter its negative effects.

“Today a great deal of the threats facing Nigeria are being nurtured and cultivated in the vast spaces of the internet. The rumblings of secession, the dangerous quit ultimatums to ethnic groups, the radio stations and blogs that spew divisive speech and exploit our fault lines; all of these are now to be found online,” he said.

“This means that the military and its officers and men must itself devote resources and talent to these new battlefields, where mindless verdicts on the continued unity and existence of Nigeria are daily being delivered.

“As you make your way out of the hallowed halls of this institution, into the ‘field’, as you would describe it, you have huge roles to play in the way Nigeria turns out in the years and decades ahead.”

