BNHA rejects Dangote Cement’s delegation, insists on Plant Manager

The Benue State House of Assembly, for the second time in two days, rejected a delegation sent by Dangote Cement Company, Gboko, to interface with the lawmakers on the rising cost of cement.

The legislators had written a letter to the firm, asking the Plant Manager to appear before it and explain the sudden rise in the price of the commodity.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the company sent in a three-man delegation led by the Director, Special Duties, Mr Kunde Kunde. .

The delegation failed what the lawmakers said was a competent test, when they requested to be allowed to read a written document signed by the Plant Manager, while responding to the first question.

The members opined that it was not possible for the delegation to keep running to Gboko to seek responses to subsequent questions, and insisted on meeting the Plant Manager.

During the plenary on Thursday, the company sent in an expanded delegation that included all the sales, price and production-related departments.

The development, rather than impress the members, infuriated them, with some of them openly expressing that anger.

The Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, apparently miffed, reminded the delegation that they were standing before the entire Benue people.

Ikyange declared that the House was not ignorant of the person they wanted to interact with.

The Majority Leader, Benjamin Adanyi, told the delegation that the lawmakers would only listen to the plant manager.

Assemblyman Paul Biam, who supported Adanyi, moved the motion that the management team of the company should appear before the house.

“We feel taken for granted; the Plant Manager should appear before the House on Tuesday, Feb. 7, unfailingly,” he said.

Biam’s motion was seconded by Adam Okloho, member representing Adoka/Ugboju, who said that the manager’s attitude was unacceptable to the lawmakers. (NAN)

