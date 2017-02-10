Board tasks intending pilgrims on documentation

The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged intending pilgrims to be fast with their documentation and submit their forms to the board to kick off the 2017 Hajj operation.

Mr Muftau Okoya, Executive Secretary of the Board, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Okoya explained that the submission of forms commenced on Feb. 3 and would end by April.

“We need intending pilgrims to turn in their forms early so that we can begin to process their data.

“This will help us establish the legitimate number of pilgrims that have registered so far and to make adequate planning for them,” he said.

Okoya cautioned intending pilgrims against late submission of forms in order to get quick attention.

“It is usually safe to return the forms as early as possible so that work can start in earnest on them”, he said.

The executive secretary urged intending pilgrims to always heed to advice and suggestions of the board to enhance smooth operation by officers assigned by the Lagos State Government.

He promised intending pilgrims adequate accommodation, feeding and other welfare needs during the pilgrimage.

“We assure them of the best accommodation, feeding and visitation to historical places in Mecca and Medina.

“They will also get “Tent B+” in Muna, desert air conditioner at Mount Arafat, air conditioned buses, standard and up-to-date medical treatment, as well informed and educative lectures,” he said.

Okoya emphasised that the state government was committed to giving adequate training and education to its staff so that they can effectively represent Lagos in Nigeria and in Saudi Arabia. (NAN)

