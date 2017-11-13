Idris Okuneye otherwise known as Bobrisky is back on social media for the first time since his reported arrest.

The cross-dresser took time out to come for his detractors stating that he would always be on top no matter how many times he was arrested.

Read what he had to say below.

“Hey listen up. Am here to rule and will forever rule. If u like cal for million arrest we are going to spend d money together am not broke, and I will never stop being who am i, not only that am proud am from NIGERIA ?? so am ain’t going nowhere. Instead, u will leave for me. So if u wanna hate pls start cos am ready for u all. People tell me not to respond to some disgusting people here but u know wat….. naaaa have got no patient. If u mess with me I will give it to u hard. So if u don’t like me fuck off my page I don’t need u here. Thanks”

