Boko Haram: Bangladeshi Army pledges support to Nigerian Armed Forces

The Bangladesh Army has pledged to support the Nigerian Armed Forces in the areas of training and capacity building to fight Boko Haram insurgents.

Gen. Abubilal Shafiulhuq, Chief of Staff of the Bangladesh Army, made the promise after being conducted round the Nigerian Army museum in Abuja on Monday.

Shafiulhaq said that the relationship between Bangladesh and Nigeria dated back to 1970.

The Army chief said his visit was to explore ways both countries could further strengthen the existing relationship.

Shafiulhaq, who is on a five-day visit to Nigeria, is expected to speak on insurgency at a forum at the National War College, Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Shafiulhaq was received by his Nigerian counterpart, Lt.Gen. Tukur Buratai, on April 22 in Lagos.(NAN)

