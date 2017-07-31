Boko Haram Bullying Nigerian Security Forces - Fayose - The Herald Nigeria

The executive Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has said that the Nigerian security forces are having it worse than ever recently in the war against insurgent terror group Boko Haram.

Fayose made the claim in a statement released by his spokesman, Idowu Adelusi today.

HE stated that the military under the APC administration had lost a lot of previously covered ground in the war against Boko Haram.

He said, “The battle is not over yet. In fact, it is raging fiercer than ever before. The gory killing of the oil workers confirms this. The wanton destruction of lives and property all over the place by Boko Haram also testifies to this fact.

“Like the ostrich, this government is trying hard to cover what cannot be covered. Boko Haram ambushes and kills soldiers at will.

“Gallant officers and men continue to fall in battle to the superior firepower and higher morale of the insurgents.

“Boko Haram invades and sacks communities at will, carting away human beings and other resources.

“The insurgents throw bombs with reckless abandon. Is this the evidence of a degraded or defeated Boko Haram?”

