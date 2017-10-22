Boko Haram: Even Opposition Recognizes My Achievement- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari in rather boastful fashion has said that the opposition party recognizes the giant strides made in curbing the activities of the Boko Haram sect in the North-East.

The president was speaking during a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khakan Abbasi of Pakistan during the recent D-8 summit in Turkey.

Buhari said; “We have moved them out from their strongholds in the North East, we have denied them space and even their attacks on soft targets are becoming less often.

“Even the opposition (party) recognises that there is a considerable improvement of security in the North-East.”

 

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

