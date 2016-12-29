 Boko Haram: NGO donates foodstuff to 300 widows in Borno

Boko Haram: NGO donates foodstuff to 300 widows in Borno

boko-haram-victims-650x422

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Child Aid and Support Awareness Foundation (CASAF), on Wednesday donated relief materials to more than 300 windows displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

The CASAF Coordinator in the state, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo , disclosed this while launching the distribution exercise in Maiduguri.

Gambo said apart from the 300 widows, persons living with disabilities and other vulnerable people and Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) had also benefited from the exercise.

“The beneficiaries drawn from MMC and Jere were given Foodstuff such as cooking oil, bag of rice, salt, Maggi and carton of sachet tomatoes.

“CASAF decided to extend its outreach to the less privileged as part of its activities marking its fifth year anniversary.

“The NGO was designed to give support to children as well as help them grow and achieve their goals and ambition in life,’’ the coordinator said. (NAN)

Leave a comment

Uju
Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar