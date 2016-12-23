 Boko Haram: No Chibok Girls Have Been Released – Presidency - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Boko Haram: No Chibok Girls Have Been Released – Presidency

The presidency on Thursday dismissed rumours that some Chibok girls have been released by the Boko Haram sect.

Early Thursday, news on the online media said an additional 21 Chibok girls were released.

But in a statement, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the news was false.

Shehu said negotiations are ongoing to secure the release of more girls.

The statement said, “To my friends spreading the news of a further release of Chibok Girls, we are not there yet.

“The negotiations are ongoing and the Department of State Service, DSS is full of optimism that they will be successful.

“Today, the DSS took the 21 Girls already secured to Yola, Adamawa State on their way home to celebrate the Christmas with their families.

“No new girls have been released but by God’s grace, they will be. Happy Christmas, everyone.”

