The National leader of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu along with Chief Bisi Akande have visited the president, Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The visit comes hot on the heels of rumors surrounding the president’s death.

The president in the photos he took with the duo was seen hale and hearty as reports indicate that he is preparing to return home.

See photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment