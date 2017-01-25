Bolt, teammates stripped of 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal

Multiple world record holder Usain Bolt has been stripped of one of his nine Olympic gold medals, following the disqualification of teammate Nesta Carter by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

According to a statement on the IOC website, the re-analysis of Carter’s samples from Beijing 2008 resulted in a positive test for methylhexaneamine, which is a prohibited substance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Carter was Bolt’s teammate at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Both athletes competed in the 4×100 metres, running the first and third legs respectively in the final.

Asafa Powell anchored the team to victory in a scorching time of 37.10 seconds, with Michael Frater as the fourth member of the gold-winning quartet.

Bolt became the first man in history to achieve the “Triple Triple’’ – successive titles in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m at three consecutive Olympic Games.

The IOC has since requested that Carter’s medal, medallist pin and the diploma obtained in the men’s 4x100m relay event be withdrawn alongside those of his teammates.

It also requested the IAAF to modify the results of the event, while the Jamaica Olympic Association is expected to ensure full implementation of the decision.

Trinidad and Tobago’s quartet of Keston Bledman, Marc Burns, Emmanuel Callender and Richard Thompson would most likely be upgraded to the first position.

They won the silver medal with a time of 38.06sec.

The Japanese team comprising Naoki Tsukahara, Shingo Suetsugu, Shinji Takahira and Nobuharu Asahara won bronze in 38.15secs at the time.(NAN)

