Bomb attack on paramilitary troops’ vehicle in Pakistan injures 9 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

 Bomb attack on paramilitary troops' vehicle in Pakistan injures 9

Bomb attack on paramilitary troops’ vehicle in Pakistan injures 9

At least nine people were injured when a remote-controlled bomb hit a vehicle of paramilitary troops in Pakistan’s north western city of Peshawar on Tuesday, police said.

City police superintendent Sajjad Khan said that the vehicle of Frontier Corps (FC) was targeted by the remote controlled blast when it was passing by Charsadda Road of Peshawar.

The injured people include three security personnel and six passers-by.

They have been sent to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for treatment.

 

 

According to the police official, explosive materials were fixed on the roadside.

Police have cordoned off the area, no group claimed responsibility for the attack. (Xinhua/NAN)

