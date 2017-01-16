Bomb Blast Rocks University Of Maiduguri - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The University of Maiduguri mosque has been attacked by unknown men following a bomb which went off in the early hours of the day.

The bomb was reported to have detonated while students and staff observed their early morning prayer at 6:30am.

SaharaReporters reported that eyewitnesses said the explosion was targeted at the University mosque.

Following the attack, security forces in the University have been deployed to the scene of the blast.

The number of casualties recorded from the blast is yet unknown as several people were reported killed due to the attack.

