Bombing: Injured UAE ambassador to Afghanistan dies from wounds

Juma Al Kaabi, the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Afghanistan who was injured during a bombing in Southern Kandahar, has died, Presidential Affairs of the Ministry announced on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that we mourn the martyr of the nation,’’ Wam, a UAE news agency said, citing a statement released by the ministry.

Al Kaabi, together with a delegation of diplomats and aid workers, visited southern Kandahar province in January in order to open an orphanage when a bomb went off inside the governor’s house killing 11 including five members of the Arab delegation.

Among the dead were an Afghan senator, an Afghan parliamentarian as well as the deputy governor of Kandahar.

It is still unclear who was behind the attack, despite an investigation by Afghan and UAE officials, aided by NATO.

The Taliban rejected accusations by the Afghan government.

They have an office in Qatar and are said to receive generous donations from the region.

Following the blast, Al Kaabi and other delegation members were flown to UAE for treatment. (dpa/NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment