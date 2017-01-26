Bonang Matheba dazzles in her first international cover for 2017 - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

South African Media personality, Bonang Matheba has landed her first international cover of 2017.

Matheba graced the cover of Afropolitain Magazine.

The delighted TV host, who was tagged ‘Africa’s Queen’ on the magazine cover, took to her IG page to share her first international cover and also thanked the team behind the magic.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Very excited to share my 1st international cover for 2017. Shot on location in New York, THANK YOU so much to the team behind this MAGIC!”

