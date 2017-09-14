Pop star,Justin Bieber led a multi-faith prayer at the Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Justin took to the stage with Rabbi Ari Lukas, Pastor John Gray, and Muslim scholar Jihad Turk.

He told the millions watching the event at home that, ‘though we don’t yet understand the purpose of the storm, we know you will guide us through the storm.’

He also manned the phones with Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Vergara, before posing for snaps with George Clooney and Joe Jonas.

So far the event has raised more than $14.5 million for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment