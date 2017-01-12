Borno govt. bans illegal motor parks in Maiduguri – commissioner

The Borno Government on Thursday announced the ban on operations of illegal motor parks in the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

The state`s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Alhaji Kakashehu Lawan, made the announcement while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Lawan, who said that the operations of the parks had been a source of concern to the government, said the decision was part of efforts to consolidate the emerging peace in the state.

“You are all aware of the unfortunate activities of the Boko Haram insurgents which led to massive destruction of lives and properties.

“Sadly, however, in spite of the remarkable achievements of government in sustaining the peace, some people still engage in activities capable of endangering our collective safety and security.

“These activities include illegal operations of motor parks, chemists, patent medicine stores, baby factories, brothel, sales of alcohol and illicit drugs.

“Others include use of shanties and illegal structures along major streets to sell wares, charcoal, and fire wood,’’ he said.

He averred that the government had a duty to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony in the society, hence the drastic action.

“All illegal motor parks are hereby banned and should stop operations by Monday next week.

“All vehicles coming to or leaving Maiduguri along the routes of Kano motor park shall load and off load goods and passengers at the Kano road park, ’’ Lawan said.

He said that the government would prosecute commercial vehicle owners found contravening the order.

The commissioner advised other commercial vehicle owners to register with the Kano Motor Park to avoid unpleasant circumstances. (NAN)

