Borno govt dissolves 27 LG Caretaker Committees

The Borno Government on Saturday announced the dissolution of the state’s 27 Local Government Caretaker Committees.
Alhaji Usman Zannah, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said in a statement in Maiduguri that their tenure had expired.

He said the dissolution was approved by Gov. Kashim Shettima after the expiration of the six months tenure approved for the committees.

“Gov. Kashim Shettima has approved the dissolution of the Caretaker Committees for all the 27 LGs in the state.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect,” the statement said.

 

 

Zannah said that the action was in line with the LG Laws of the state, 2000 as amended.

He urged all the affected officials to hand over the affairs of the councils to their secretaries pending the appointment of new committees. (NAN)

