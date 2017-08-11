Borno Govt donates N16.5m to families of slain oil workers, Civilian JTF

The Borno Government said on Friday that it had donated N16.5 million to families of 21 oil workers and 12 members of the Civilian JTF killed in separate Boko Haram terrorists attacks in the state.

Alhaji Usman Zanna, the Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Maiduguri.

Zanna pointed out that each families of the deceased oil workers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) was given the sum of N500, 000.

He disclosed that the state government also donated N6 million to families of 12 other persons killed by the terrorists in another attack at Jidari-Kolo area of Maiduguri.

Zanna added that the gesture was to assist the bereaved families and assuage their sufferings.

“Gov. Kashim Shettima directed the ministry to disburse N500, 000 to each of the affected families.

“It is not compensation but a token provided by the government to support the bereaved families,” he said.

Zanna added that the state government had provided support to victims of the insurgents’ suicide bomb attacks in the 27 local government councils of the state.

The commissioner explained that the state government equally provided vehicles and fuel to military in the counter-insurgency campaign.

According to him, the ministry has so far rehabilitated schools, clinics, local government secretariats and palaces in the 22 ravaged local government councils.

Zanna added that the ministry had equally assisted displaced persons to relocate to liberated communities at Konduga and Mafa

It will be recalled that the insurgents killed dozens of people when they attacked Maiduguri metropolis in June.

Boko Haram terrorists had on July 25, ambushed a team of oil workers from the University of Maiduguri, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and members of the Civilian JTF killing many.

(NAN)

