Boxing Day: NGO hosts less privileged children

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), B2B Entertainment Ltd., on Monday organised a party for less privileged children in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The party which took place at the Jabi Lake Park, Abuja, was part of the NGO’s activities to celebrate Christmas.

Mrs Oredola Akinniranye, an official of the organisation, said that the party was aimed at giving less privileged children a sense of belonging in the society.

“We decided to organise a party for less privileged children within the FCT to make them happy.

“Poor parents may not have what it takes to make their children happy this season; so, we arranged for a bouncing castle, Santa Claus and other things to make the children to have fun and be happy,” she said.

She regretted that recession of the Nigerian economy prevented some families from celebrating Christmas as they desired, noting that a number of fun seekers visited public places but did not have money to spend.

“People came around free places like this to have fun because they didn’t have the money to spend.

“They came out probably because they cannot catch fun at home so they just had to leave their houses.

“They look around and go back to their houses,” she said.

Akinniranye urged members of the public to remember the less privileged, especially children, during celebration.

