A Brave Policeman of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) under the watch of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abba Kyari met his end.

The officer, Sergeant Lanre Sanusi, was instrumental in the tracking and eventual arrest of Kidnapping Kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuadike aka Evans.

The sad incident happened while he was on the field making a similar arrest. Sanusi was shot by a suspect in the stomach while his colleague got shot in the hand.

Undaunted by the surprise attack, both the late Sergeant and others chased after the kidnappers and killed the man that fired the killer shots.

The bullets were removed and all seemed to be well. Unfortunately, a happy ending was elusive as a few days later Sergeant Lanre died.

A colleague expressing sadness over Sanusi’s death said, “It is really sad and painful altogether. We have not been able to tell his wife and other family members yet. This is the risk of the job we are talking about; we put our lives on line for others, yet when it is time for promotion, one thing or the other will happen and the list will be kept in view.

“Look at this now, Sergeant Lanre was one of the men that put his life on the line to arrest Evans and now he is dead. We don’t even know how to break the news to his wife and family. It is painful,”

The commander of IRT, ACP Kyari, is said to be in deep pain over Lanre’s death.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related