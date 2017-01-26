Brazil-Colombia friendly raises £300,000 for Chapecoense families

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in a friendly which raised more than £300,000 (about N150 million) for the bereaved families of the Chapecoense players and staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the players and staff were killed in a plane crash in November.

Four survivors —- three players and a radio commentator —- were introduced at Rio’s Olympic stadium before the game.

Striker Dudu scored the only goal when he headed home after the break.

Chapecoense drew 2-2 against Palmeiras on Saturday in their first game since the tragedy.

Only six of the 77 people on board the LaMia flight carrying the Chapecoense team to Colombia for their Copa Sudamericana final survived the crash on Nov. 28.

Of those on board, 43 were players and staff.

The club has rebuilt its squad, with most of its 22 new players arriving on loan from other clubs.(NAN)

