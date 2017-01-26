 Brazil police raid home of former billionaire Batista, TV says

Brazil police raid home of former billionaire Batista, TV says

Brazilian Police and Federal Prosecutors conducted a series of raids and searches on Thursday relating to a massive corruption probe, with one of the targets being former billionaire Eike Batista, news channel GloboNews reported.

According to GloboNews, Batista’s home was raided by police but he could not be immediately found.

Batista, who is currently traveling, plans to turn himself in to authorities on his return, GloboNews said, citing unnamed lawyers representing him.

According to the newswire service of O Globo newspaper, nine detention orders were issued on Thursday in a new phase of “Operation Car Wash,” as the probe is commonly known. (Reuters/NAN)
