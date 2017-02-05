BREAKING: Buhari Extends Vacation Indefinitely - The Herald Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly today, February 5, 2017, informing it of his desire to extend his leave indefinitely in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

“The President had planned to return to Abuja this evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning,” a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said.

“The notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, and Speaker, House of Representatives.

“Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”

Buhari left the country on January 19, after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, disclosing that he was going on a 10-day vacation during which he would undergo medical checkups.

He told the lawmakers that he had handed over to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, who was in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum, at the time.

Osinbajo had to cut his trip short in order to take over responsibilities as the Acting President.

