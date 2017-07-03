Breaking: Chairman, Northern Elders Forum, Maitama Sule Passes On - The Herald Nigeria

The National Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Alhaji Maitama Sule has been reported dead.

Alhaji Maitama Sule, who passed on this morning in a Cairo Hospital, it was gathered, has been sick for some time now.

He was a revered elder statesman and begun his foray into Nigeria’s political terrain in 1976 after he became the Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints.

The late Maitama Sule then contested for the presidency under the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in 1979 but was defeated by Shehu Shagari.

Later on, he became the nation’s representative to the United Nations after the introduction of civilian rule in September, 1979.

In the UN, he chaired the Special Committee against Apartheid and was subsequently appointed as the Minister for National Guidance.

