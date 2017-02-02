Chelsea Legend Frank Lampard Retires - The Herald Nigeria

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Frank Lampard has retired, bringing to an end a 21-year professional career.

The prolific attacking midfielder, who scored a remarkable 302 goals in 1018 matches, started his carrier with West Ham United before transferring to Chelsea where he won two English Premier Leagues, two FA cups, one UEFA Champions League, one Europa League and one League title in 13 years of service to the blues.

He had a one year stint with Manchester city where he featured as a fringe player.

The 38-year-old, who spent last year with New York City in Major League Soccer in the US, announced his decision on social media on Thursday.

