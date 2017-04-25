 BREAKING: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu granted bail - The Herald Nigeria

BREAKING: IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu granted bail

A federal high court in Abuja has granted bail to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Binta Nyako, justice of the court, granted Kanu bail on “health grounds”.

Kanu, alongside other three pro-Biafra agitators, has been facing trial for treason.

The other Biafran agitators are Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

Nyako had earlier quashed six of the charges against them, sustaining that of treason.

Ayo Fayose, governor of Ekiti state, had earlier joined Kanu at the court.

Journalists were barred from witnessing the proceedings by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation, was also barred from entering the court room where the case was held.

