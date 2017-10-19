Breaking: Notorious Kidnapper Evans changes plea to ‘not guilty’

The suspected billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, has changed his guilty plea of two counts of conspiracy and kidnapping before a judge of the Ikeja High Court to “not guilty”.

Appearing before Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State High Court on Thursday, Evans pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit felony to wit kidnapping under Section 411 of the Lagos State Criminal Laws and also to kidnapping.

Both offences were said to have been committed on the 14th February, 2017.

The case has been adjourned to November 3, 2017.

