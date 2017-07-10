BREAKING: Obaseki Wins At Supreme Court, Affirmed As Governor Of Edo State - The Herald Nigeria

The Supreme Court has dismissed the case of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and has affirmed Godwin Obaseki as the Governor of Edo state.

This comes after the APC Edo state, the political platform on which Godwin Obaseki ran had challenged the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the ruling of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal allowing the recount of used ballot papers in four of the 18 local government areas of the state.

The Supreme Court also disclosed that it would give its reasons for the judgment on July 24, 2017.

More details later…

