President Muhammad Buhari, has approved the payment of pension of 162 police officers who were granted presidential pardon in the year 2000 for their activities during the civil war between July 1967 and January 1970 and 57 next of kin who has not been paid death benefits.

The dismissed officers, who served in the defunct Biafran police during the war, were commuted to retirement through a presidential amnesty program granted by the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo, in 2000.

According to a statement released by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), the first batch of payment will commence in Enugu on Friday the 20th of October, 2017.

“The general public would recall that Nigeria witnessed an ugly civil war between July, 1967 and January, 1970 and as a result of that unfortunate period in our history, some members of the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police and the Paramilitary Officers who took part with the Secessionist were dismissed from the service.

“The dismissal of those officers was commuted to retirement in year 2000 through a Presidential Amnesty granted on 29th May, 2000 by the Administration of the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR.

“A verification exercise was conducted for the pardoned officers by the defunct Police Pension Office and recently PTAD on one hand and the Police Service Commission on the other.

“Despite the Presidential pardon and verification of these officers, many of them remained unpaid years after the pardon.

“However, the present administration under the able leadership of President, C-in-C of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has graciously given approval for the payment of pension entitlements to these officers and their Next of Kin.

“PTAD is commencing the payment of pension benefits to the retired war affected police officers on Friday 20th October, 2017 in Enugu.

“162 officers will be payrolled and 57 Next of Kin who have also not been paid their death benefits will be paid in the first batch.”

