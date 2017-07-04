BREAKING: Senate Threatens Showdown With Presidency Over Osinbajo's Comments - The Herald Nigeria

In reaction to comments made by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, that executive appointments did not require legislative approval based on Section 171 of the Constitution, members of the Senate are currently calling for the suspension of consideration and confirmation of appointments by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Protests came from the lawmakers when a letter from Osinbajo asking the Senate to confirm the nomination of Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila as Chairman of the National Lottery Commission, which was read by President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, at the plenary, The PUNCH reports.

Senators at the plenary meeting rousing condemned the comment and requested that an embargo be placed on confirmation of executive appointments pending the time the powers of the legislature had been recognised.

They also requested that the leadership of the Senate take decisive action to make their stand known in the next 48 hours and that invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to any member be ignored.

More details later…..

