Breastfeeding your Child is Molestation, Mothers Should be Jailed- Social Media User

A woman took to her social media to denounce breastfeeding mothers calling them molesters and that they should be jailed.

The woman said that having your child suck on your nipple is a sex act and one akin to molestation.

She clarified that she wasn’t berating breast milk producing mothers as she is also one, but that rather than breastfeed, women should express milk into bottles and give that to their children.

She also said that breastfeeding mothers belong in jail for what they are doing to their children.

You can check out the post below.

 

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON