A woman took to her social media to denounce breastfeeding mothers calling them molesters and that they should be jailed.

The woman said that having your child suck on your nipple is a sex act and one akin to molestation.

She clarified that she wasn’t berating breast milk producing mothers as she is also one, but that rather than breastfeed, women should express milk into bottles and give that to their children.

She also said that breastfeeding mothers belong in jail for what they are doing to their children.

You can check out the post below.

