British photographer features Lagos sex workers for Daily Mail report - The Herald Nigeria

A series of photographs taken by a British reporter, Ton Koene depicts the faces of sex workers living in squalid conditions in the slums of Lagos.

With tens of thousands of people in the sex trade diagnosed with HIV each year, and millions dying from AIDS across Nigeria, the images present a reality that is implicitly tragic.

A survey conducted last year has also highlighted that bad attitude towards condom use is helping the spread of the condition, and research suggests that nearly a quarter of Nigerian sex workers have HIV.

In Badia, sex workers as young as 14-years-old, trying to earn money to survive, entertain around five clients a day.

Last year a study carried out by the Iranian Journal of Public Health noted that the country has a 4.1 percent HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in adults. Thanks to investment and education, the study found, the rate had fallen from five percent in the early 2000s, but the report further revealed that there is still some way to go.

