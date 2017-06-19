British Prime Minister, Theresa May Condemns Attack on Muslim Worshippers - The Herald Nigeria

British Prime Minister, Theresa May has condemned an attack on Muslim worshipers close to the Muslim Welfare House in Finsbury Park.

A man had driven a van into the worshipers as they tried to help an elderly man who had collapsed.

The man later died but there are no indications that it was due to the incident.

The BBC reports that nine persons are in hospital due to the attack which is believed to be targeted at Muslims.

Theresa May was speaking after chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee.

“It was an attack that once again targeted the ordinary and the innocent going about their daily lives – this time British Muslims as they left a mosque having broken their fast and prayed together at this sacred time of year,” May said, adding that “there has been far too much tolerance of extremism over many years.”

She noted that, “It is a reminder that terrorism, extremism and hatred take many forms; and our determination to tackle them must be the same whoever is responsible.”

A 47-year-old man was held in connection with the attack.

This will make it the third terror attacks on the United Kingdom in three months.

There have been incidents in Westminster, Manchester and on London Bridge.

