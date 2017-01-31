Budget : Legislature directs LGCs to give priority to capital expenditure

Kano State House of Assembly, has directed the 44 Local Government Councils in the state to give priority to capital expenditure when preparing their annual budget.

The directive was sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Local Government which was presented before the House on Monday by its chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Abba.

The report urged local government councils to adhere to international best practices by preparing their annual estimates which should give priority to capital expenditure.

“The Assembly will put in place effective monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance.

“Local government councils should be directed to be mindful of even and equitable distribution of development projects in their domains,” he said.

Abba said the committee also directed the Ministry for Local Government to play its supervisory role to ensure compliance with the committee’s recommendation.

“Local Governments Councils should also be directed to strengthen their revenue generation outfits to ensure maximum collection,” he said.

Abba urged the local councils to undertake appropriate reforms, training of revenue officers and effective supervision to ensure that leakages and wastages were blocked. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment