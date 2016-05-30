Buhari, APC Totally Unprepared For Governance - Sahara Reporters Publisher - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Founder and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has said that the All Progressives Congress and President Muhamma dBuhari were totally unprepared for the task of governance.

Sowore, speaking in an exclusive interview with Punch, said he attended the inauguration of PMB and that was when it was revealed to him.

His words:

I was at President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration in May 2015. As we left the parade ground I was shocked at the level of unpreparedness of his government. I could tell you for sure that they all went back to bed hoping that someone else was in charge of Nigeria.

“The All Progressives Congress political party that is power is the number 4th faction of the highly fragment People’s Democratic Party. In a nutshell the regime is highly disorganised and reeks of incompetence. Unfortunately, they still enjoy some goodwill from Nigerians.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment