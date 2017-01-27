Buhari cannot be compelled to address his death rumors - Presidency - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Femi Adesina, spokesman to the President, has stated that

President Muhammadu Buhari cannot be forced to address

the nation over rumors of his death.

He said, “The President is in London on vacation. As earlier reported, he went on vacation and during the cause of his visit he would be going on medical checkup.”

Mr. Adesina stated on Thursday that the President is not ill, he is on vacation and on the specified date he will return, all rumors stating that he is ill is false.

“The fact that he is a President, he still has his rights. Compelling him to come out and speak about his health issue is not appropriate.”

“The president will talk if he wishes to. If he doesn’t wish to,

nobody will compel him to talk,” he added.

