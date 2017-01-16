Buhari condemns terrorist attack on University of Maiduguri, condoles with victims’ families

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the Monday morning terrorist attack at a mosque in the University of Maiduguri.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, the President expressed sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the university community and families of the victims.

The president also condoled with the government and people of Borno over the unfortunate incident.

According to him, the appalling attack on a revered place of worship and ivory tower shows that the perpetrators have no true understanding of Islam.

He noted that the “despicable acts of terrorism are cowardly, criminal, unjustifiable and punishable before God almighty and the laws of the land’’.

The President reassured communities in Borno and others in the North eastern part of the country that his administration would continue to ensure that terrorism never triumph over peace-loving Nigerians.

He reaffirmed the need for Nigerians to remain more vigilant even as the security agencies continue to use all means at their disposal to combat the remnants of insurgents and their sponsors.

President Buhari wished those injured in the attack a speedy and full recovery, and comfort for families of the dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a professor and four other people were reported killed when a male suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the Senior Staff Quarters of the University of Maiduguri, (UNIMAID), Borno State.

Alhaji Satomi Ahmed, Chairman, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) identified the late don as Prof. Aliyu Usman Mani, the Director of Veterinary Medicine of the University.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri.

Chukwu said that 15 persons, who sustained various degrees of injuries were taken to hospital. (NAN)

