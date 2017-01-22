Buhari felicitates with China on its New Yea

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Chinese community in Nigeria and across the world on the celebration of the country’s Lunar New Year also known as Spring Festival.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a Facebook post on Sunday, said the congratulatory message was signed by the president before proceeding on a short vacation, on Thursday.

In the message, Buhari also felicitated with China on the New Year, which begins on Jan. 28.

“The Year of Rooster for the celebration of the Chinese Community in Nigeria and all over the world will commence on 28 January, this year.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I want to express my warmest greetings to you on celebrating the Spring Festival, also known as Chinese Lunar New Year.

“We know that it is the most important traditional festival for the Chinese. It is an occasion of family reunion.

“Families will be coming together, often travelling many miles to revive great family values, reflect on the blessings of the past year and look forward with hope to the New Year.

“People will celebrate the Spring Festival with fireworks, parades and feasts. From Abuja to Beijing, the celebrations will be undoubtedly fantastic,’’ he said.

The president noted that China had made series of social and economic achievements during the past few decades, and that it made simultaneous progress in economic, political, cultural, social and bio environmental areas.

He added that the country had achieved average yearly economic growth far above the world’s average, and had taken the second place in the world’s GDP ranking.

“In spite of these noteworthy achievements, Chinese people still highly emphasize the concept of family and the opportunity of reunion, much as we in Nigeria. This is our shared value.’’

The president also noted that after 46 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Nigeria and China had become close economic, political and cultural partners.

He said, “during the state visit to China last April, we reached consensus that the two countries should give full play to corresponding development strategies, strong economic and enormous cooperative potential.

“I am confident that our strategic partnership will remain extremely successful in the Year of Rooster.

“May the relations between Nigeria and China have another profitable and affluent year.

“Happy New Year.’’ (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment