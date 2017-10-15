The Arewa Consultative Forum has said the North should forget about clinging to power in 2019 and let another region take the reins of leadership.

Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman in a chat with SUN said Nigeria would crash if the North and Buhari tried to hold onto power in 2019.

He said, “The North and Buhari must get serious and behave themselves. Nigeria does not belong to the North because if you maintain the position, grandstanding that the North is powerful in Nigeria, you are wasting your time and Nigeria would collapse and crash.

“Why is the North asking for eight years? It is because of incapability to put in a leader. After Buhari, the best is Buhari. I am telling you now; go and write it down.

“The best the North can ever offer is Buhari. He failed three times woefully until the South West came and they had an alliance. Why are they trying to abuse that alliance?

“Four years is enough for the North. Let us respect each other.”

