A Second Republic lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed has stated that President Buhari is not deserving of a second term as he’s done nothing to merit it so far.

Speaking to the Vanguard, the outspoken lawmaker said that not enough change has occurred for Buhari to be given a second shot at the presidency.

He said; “I have not seen evidence as a Nigerian, who goes to the market that the life of the average Nigerian is getting better. It is either these governors have their ambition or maybe they are beginning to think of what they can do.

‘’They are making noise as if 2019 is achievable on the pages of Newspapers. I have no objection to any politician having an ambition or a politician who is trying to play games with our own situation. In the case of APC, we have not seen any clear sign that they are serious or they mean business. There was a meeting of the leaders of the party in Ibadan, where Bisi Akande said the candidacy of their party in 2019 is an open one. That is a fair comment but for a Nigerian or an African, who is in power to come to say that he is not going to contest, I don’t know. That is not African.

‘’But as far as I am concerned, I have not seen rational evidence to the effect that somebody has achieved and therefore, deserves to be repaid with another term. Politics has never been a rational game in Nigeria. Sometimes people vote in Nigeria because of primordial sentiment and geopolitics. It is unfortunate, it stifles our democracy and makes it impossible to have a national dialogue.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related