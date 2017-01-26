Buhari Has Successfully Put His Enemies To Shame - Tinubu - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The National leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has applauded the president, Muhammadu Buhari for achieving what his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan could not achieve during his tenure in office.

The former Lagos state governor made this known while delivering a lecture in Abuja yesterday.

Tinubu while delivering the lecture titled; “Strategic Leadership: My Personal Theory and Practice,” at the National Defense College applauded the president for being able to subdue and conquer the Islamist-Jihadist sect, Boko Haram.

Tinubu Said: “With the courage and dedication of the military, Boko Haram has been subdued. Also, notable and significant progress is being made against corruption. Press freedoms and civil liberties are protected, putting to lie those who cried that President Buhari would not respect democracy and rule of law.”

He added while speaking on Buhari’s efforts at ending the terrorist group’s reign: “This vile force has been reduced to where it no longer poses a strategic threat. You have done so well as a military can in putting down this amorphous danger. The nation thanks you. I must say here, however, that we cannot lower our guard. We have learned cardinal lessons from the Boko Haram crisis. First, we must govern justly and for the benefit of the people to prevent the recurrence of violent extremism in the future. Widespread poverty caused by an unjust allocation of income, wealth and resources provides fertile ground for extremist ideologies, that run contrary to the inclusive democracy we seek to perfect.”

