Buhari health scare turns spotlight on Section 144 of the Constitution - The Herald Nigeria

Over the last couple of days, President’s state of health has dominated the headlines, creating doubt in the minds of the general populace, even as the presidential aides have come out repeatedly to assert that he is in good health.

With an increase in calls for the exact details of the president’s medical status, there is a growing distrust of the masses for the Presidency.

This has led to several groups including Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED) to call for scrutiny on the issue and perhaps to relieve the President of his duties in accordance with section 144 of the Nigerian Constitution.

What does the Section 144 of the Nigerian constitution entail?

Section 144 gives scenarios or conditions by which the President or Vice President can be relieved of office on medical grounds. As seen above, the President can only be removed from office if the medical panel verifies that his health will not allow him carry out his duties effectively either on request of the members of the executive council of the government or if it serves as damning evidence that the President is unfit to continue in office.

In consequence, the medical report plays a vital role in the determining if the President is fit to continue in his role or should be promptly relieved of office. But with the continued silence of the Presidency over President Buhari’s medical state, more and more Nigerians are wondering if he is actually going to recover.

It is the opinion of this writer that if indeed the President is okay, some form of proof should be tendered to support their narrative and also to herd off any instance of unrest within the nation.

if he is terminally ill, coming clean might be the best option so that Nigeria can find its way forward.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment