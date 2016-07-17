 Buhari Impeachment Not going to Happen- APC - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Buhari Impeachment Not going to Happen- APC

The Edo arm of the All Progressive Congress (APC), have said that any attempt to impeach President Buhari would be met with firm resistance.

This was said  at the flagging off of the governorship campaign of Godwin Obaseki, APC’s candidate in the September 10 governorship election in Edo state.

The group who made the statement were the Progressives Governors Forum, a coalition of APC governors and they said that the people were behind the President and would resist and attempt to impeach him.

Recall that the Senate have been threatening the President with impeachment over the trail of Saraki and Ekweremadu over alleged forged senate rules.

