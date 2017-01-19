Buhari To Embark On Short Medical Vacation - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The president, Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 10-Day annual leave.

The president’s move to take on his annual leave was made known by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki this morning while reading a letter addressed to the legislators from the president.

According to the letter, the president will be proceeding on his annual leave expected to lat a period of 10 days beginning from Monday January 23rd to Monday February 6th.

The letter as read by the Senate president reads: “In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I wish to inform the Distinguished Senate that I will be away on a short medical vacation from Monday January, 23 to February 6th, 2017 and while I am away, the Vice President (Osinbajo) will perform the functions of my office. Please, accept, as always assurances of my highest esteemed consideration.”

